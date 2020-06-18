Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON PS4 Game's Trailer Reveals, Previews Open Beta

"2-on-2 team battle action" game debuts on July 30

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Wednesday that the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON game will have an open access beta period. The open beta will run for up to 24 hours every weekend starting on Friday and ending when the game launches on July 30 in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Japan. The company began streaming an open access trailer:

A closed beta test ran from April 25-27.

People who purchase the game early will receive the bonus playable Mobile Suit Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex. The "two-on-two team battle action" game will also launch in Southeast Asia (in English) in 2020.

The PS4 version of Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON will feature 185 Mobile Suits from 36 works. Including non-player characters, the game will have a total of more than 300 Mobile Suits. Just as in the original arcade game, the PS4 version will have an Extreme Burst mode that greatly boosts Mobile Suit performance and allows players to use powerful attacks.

A new arcade game in the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. series is in development.

This game series based on the Gundam robot anime franchise began with Mobile Suit Gundam : Federation Vs. Zeon in arcades in 2001, and it has since spawned releases on both home consoles and portable game systems. The ninth major arcade game release in the series was the first Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs., and it debuted in 2010. The game has since received several upgrades in arcades. Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON, the most recent arcade release in the series, launched in 2016.

The Gundam Extreme Vs. Full Boost game debuted in arcades in Japan in 2012. A PlayStation 3 version, which is the most recent console game in the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. series, shipped in 2014. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released the Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 arcade game in Japan in October 2018.

Gundam Versus shipped in Japan for PS4 in July 2017, while Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game in the West in September 2017.

Source: Email correspondence