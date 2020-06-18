Roots' Isekai no Toilet de Dai o Suru Manga Ends in July

Manga about fantasy adventurer who needs to use bathroom whilst dungeon-delving debuted in January 2018

The year's July issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine revealed on Tuesday that Roots ' Isekai no Toilet de Dai o Suru (Taking a Crap in a Fantasy World Toilet) manga will end in two chapters. The magazine's August issue will publish the final two chapters when it when it ships on July 21.

Roots launched the manga in Young Champion Retsu in January 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2019, and it will launch the third volume this September.

The manga centers on a boy who is transported to a fantasy world, and goes on adventures there. While adventuring with his party members in a certain dungeon, he suddenly needs to go to the bathroom, and is directed by his party members to a supposed toilet of the gods.

Roots and Piyo launched the Teekyū manga in Comic Earth Star in early 2012, and the first anime season was announced just months later on the manga's first book volume. The anime's ninth season premiered in July 2017, and Crunchyroll has streamed all nine seasons.

Crunchyroll has also streamed the Takamiya Nasuno Desu! and Usakame spinoffs. The Takamiya Nasuno Desu! manga launched in Comic Earth Star in 2014, and ended in 2015. The Usakame manga launched in September 2015, and is currently ongoing.