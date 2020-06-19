Heaven's Design Team Anime Unveils Staff, Visual, July 2021 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hebi-Zou , Tsuta Suzuki , and Tarako 's Heaven's Design Team ( Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu ) "workplace comedy" manga announced the anime's staff and 2021 premiere date on Friday.

Sōichi Masui ( Sakura Quest , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI , Children of the Whales ) is in charge of series composition. Sachiko Oohashi ( Oruchuban Ebichu , Tama & Friends: Sagase! Mahō no Punipuni Stone ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Nemoto ( Art Team Convoy ) is responsible for the art direction and setting. Momoko Naka is the director of photography. Hayato Matsuo ( Keijo!!!!!!!! , Drifters ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Heaven's Animal Design Department, designers create a variety of new animals daily while contending with the unreasonable requests of their client: God. Funny, interesting, and full of useful information, this series answers questions such as, “Why can't unicorns exist?”, “What makes an animal taste delicious?”, “What's the most powerful creature in the ocean?”, and, “Bird versus snake: who would win?” You won't believe it's a manga series when you read up on the featured animals in the included encyclopedia entries. Heaven's Design Team will make your next trip to the zoo or aquarium 100 times more fun!

Tha manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2017, and Kodansha published the fifth compiled book volume on April 23. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English in December .