Ichi the Killer, Remote Manga Creators' Enboku Manga Gets New Live-Action Film

The official website for Enboku, the new live-action movie based on Hideo Yamamoto and Tetsuya Koshiba 's Enjokо̄sai Bokumetsu Undо̄ (Campaign to Eradicate Schoolgirl Prostitution) manga, began streaming a trailer on Thursday.

Warning: The below video contains nudity, sexual content, and violence and is not safe for work.

The film will screen for two weeks at [email protected] Shinjuku starting on July 3. The movie was originally scheduled to begin screening on April 24, but its premiere was delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Kо̄suke Suzuki is directing the film. Yukihiko Yamaguchi is the movie's planner and producer. Shoichiro Masumoto is writing the screenplay, Haruo Umekawa is serving as producer, and Kо̄ji Endо̄ is composing the music. Ena Fujita is performing the film's theme song "End Roll."

Yuni Akino stars as Aimi Kudо̄, a high school girl who engages in schoolgirl prostitution to save money for her dream. Itsuji Itao plays Kumagiri, a police officer who lost his daughter and wife due to schoolgirl prostitution. The movie has also cast Hiroshi Yamamoto , Kentaro Sakai, Yо̄suke Tanaka, Mika Nonomiya, Taro Suwa , and Mana Yoshimuta.

Yamamoto ( Ichi the Killer ) and Koshiba ( Remote ) launched the Enjokо̄sai Bokumetsu Undо̄ manga in 1997 and ended it in 1998. The manga received a single compiled book volume in December 1998. The manga inspired three previous live-action movies in 2001, 2004, and 2009. Suzuki also directed all three movies.

