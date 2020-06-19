News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 8-14
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|77,259
|4,860,488
|2
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|47,181
|111,624
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|20,023
|1,006,069
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,727
|2,986,454
|5
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,692
|3,455,342
|6
|NSw
|Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|May 29
|7,950
|115,525
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,968
|1,413,900
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,741
|3,621,068
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,634
|3,725,316
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,855
|1,467,338
|11
|PS4
|The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 28, 2018
|4,489
|89,460
|12
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|3,579
|247,071
|13
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,352
|1,597,496
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,201
|925,405
|15
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|3,165
|926,856
|16
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,720
|653,434
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,522
|852,196
|18
|PS4
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Rockstar Games
|June 14, 2018
|2,360
|62,556
|19
|PS4
|Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 4, 2019
|2,208
|38,073
|20
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|1,912
|444,618
Source: Famitsu