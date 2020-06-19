News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 77,259 4,860,488
2 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 47,181 111,624
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 20,023 1,006,069
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,727 2,986,454
5 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,692 3,455,342
6 NSw Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Nintendo May 29 7,950 115,525
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,968 1,413,900
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,741 3,621,068
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,634 3,725,316
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,855 1,467,338
11 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment June 28, 2018 4,489 89,460
12 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 3,579 247,071
13 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,352 1,597,496
14 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,201 925,405
15 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 3,165 926,856
16 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,720 653,434
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,522 852,196
18 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Rockstar Games June 14, 2018 2,360 62,556
19 PS4 Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment October 4, 2019 2,208 38,073
20 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 1,912 444,618

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 1-7
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives