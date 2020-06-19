Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 8-14

News
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Future Boy Conan digital remaster earns 3.6% rating

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.

A special version of the 2002 Gokusen live-action adaptation aired on NTV on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 12.1% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.1
Detective Conan NTV June 13 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV June 13 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.5
Doraemon TV Asahi June 13 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 13 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 13 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.6
Future Boy Conan Digital Remaster NHK June 13 (Sat) 16:04 30 min. 3.6
One Piece Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.6
Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection TV Asahi June 14 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

