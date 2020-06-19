News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.
A special version of the 2002 Gokusen live-action adaptation aired on NTV on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 12.1% rating.
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 14 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 13 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri
|Fuji TV
|June 14 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.8
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|June 13 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 13 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.9
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 13 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 13 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.6
|Future Boy Conan Digital Remaster
|NHK
|June 13 (Sat)
|16:04
|30 min.
|3.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 14 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection
|TV Asahi
|June 14 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)