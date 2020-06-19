New Sakura Wars Manga Ends on June 25

This year's 29th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Koyori Noguchi's manga adaptation of Sega 's new Sakura Wars ( Shin Sakura Taisen ) game will end in the magazine's next issue on June 25.

Sega describes the game:

The stage is set in a steampunk version of 1940s Imperial Tokyo. Only a short while ago, a cataclysmic event destroyed the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo, the capital's global defense force stationed at the Imperial Theater. Now home to the Flower Division, an inept rookie squad who also strives to impart hope on the citizenry with their theatrical talents, the theater has fallen on hard times and risks closure. It's up to Seijuro Kamiyama as the captain of the new Tokyo revue to lead his squad and restore the Imperial Combat Revue and the theater back to their former glory! With the help of the revue's five colorful performers, he must rise to the challenge of competing in the Combat Revue World Games, protecting the inhabitants of Tokyo and getting the theater back on track.

Noguchi launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump last September. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 17.

The PlayStation 4 game launched with the title Shin Sakura Taisen (New Sakura Wars) for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 12, and shipped in the West on April 28. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered on April 3.