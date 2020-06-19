Tsukipro the Animation 2 TV Anime Premieres in 2021

Fall 2017 anime about 4 musical groups gets sequel, 4 August 28 CDs

The official Twitter account for the TsukiPro the Animation television anime series announced on Friday that the TsukiPro the Animation 2 sequel will premiere on television next year.

Four CDs featuring the "Dear Dreamer" song, as sung by the story's four units in the final episode of the first anime series, will ship simultaneously on August 28. A portion of the CD releases' proceeds will go to the Japanese Red Cross Society's efforts against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The first anime series will also start broadcasting again on Tokyo MX and other stations on July 1.

The first anime series (pictured right) premiered on October 4, 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll describes the story:

SOARA, Growth, SolidS, and QUELL are four groups belonging to Tsukino Entertainment Production (AKA TSUKIPRO). The slice of life music anime "PRO ANI" depicting their music overflowing with uniqueness and the drama surrounding their lives begins now! Will you open this glittering treasure box of music?

Keitaro Motonaga ( Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live director) served as chief director of the first anime, and Juria Matsumura ( Digimon Adventure tri. unit director) directed the anime at PRA ( Bikini Warriors ). Reiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , K-ON! ) supervised the series scripts, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hetalia The World Twinkle ) adapted the character designs for animation. AZ Creative produced the anime.

Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is credited with the original story of the franchise , as well as the original story concepts with Ryōko Seki . The original character designers are Yū Satsuki (SQ Series or SolidS and Quell) and Tohiro Shijima (Alive Series or Soara and Growth). Akira Takizawa and Takeshi Hama contributed on the music.

SolidS performed the theme song "Burny!!!" for the first anime, Soara performed "Aliel," Quell performed "Because you are," and Growth performed "Mahō no Kizuna" (Magic Bond).

Source: Comic Natalie