Hidamari Sketch Theme Song Performers marble Reunite After 5-Year Hiatus

An official Twitter account for the anime song duo marble launched on Saturday to announce that the duo are reuniting after a five-year hiatus. The group are also launching a YouTube channel on Saturday. The duo are working with the Precious Tone agency.

The "organic pop unit" had announced in November 2014 that they decided to pursue separate careers to "step up" as artists. Vocalist/lyricist micco and guitarist/composer Tatsuya Kikuchi make up the group.

The unit made their major debut with the ending theme song "Mebae Drive" for the 2007 television anime Hidamari Sketch . They have since performed theme songs for several Hidamari Sketch followup projects, Tamayura - Hitotose , Tamayura - More Aggressive , Squid Girl , Mitsudomoe , Hatsukoi Limited , Kamichama Karin , Kimikiss pure rouge , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers , and Umi Monogatari ~Anata ga Ite Kureta Koto~ . They also voiced themselves in an episode of Tamayura - More Aggressive .