Itsuwaribito's Yuuki Iinuma Launches New Manga

Akago Higan baby panic horror manga debuts in July

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine revealed on Friday that Yuuki Iinuma ( Itsuwaribito ) will launch a new manga titled Akago Higan in the magazine's next issue in July.

The magazine teases the manga as a baby panic horror story about stealing life force. The story centers on a weak and helpless baby who loses his life due to a cruel incident.

Iinuma ended the Itsuwaribito manga (pictured right) in August 2013. Viz Media licensed the manga in North America, and the company published the 23rd and final volume in April 2018. Iinuma also ended the Libra of the New Era ( Shinsei no Libra ) manga in May 2018.

Iinuma launched the Manten no Hoshi to Aoi Sora (The Starry Heavens and the Blue Sky) manga in Monthly Sunday GX in August 2018, and ended it in September 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume in December 2019. The manga is based on Hiroyuki Nishimori 's novel of the same name.

Iinuma previously collaborated with Nishimori on the Nanimo nai Kedo Sora wa Aoi (There's Nothing, But the Sky is Blue) manga, which is also related to the Manten no Hoshi to Aoi Sora novel. The pair launched the manga in March 2014, and ended it after seven volumes.

