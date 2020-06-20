Takane & Hana Manga Gets Epilogue Chapter

Manga ends on July 20

This year's combined 14th and 15th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Friday that Yuki Shiwasu 's Takane & Hana manga will get an epilogue chapter that will be bundled with the limited edition version of the manga's 18th compiled book volume on September 18. The manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 20.

This year's ninth issue of Hana to Yume had revealed on April 3 that Yuki Shiwasu 's Takane & Hana manga would end in four chapters, not including the chapter published in that magazine. The official Twitter account for the manga had teased in January that the manga was in its final arc.

Viz Media licensed the manga in August 2017 and published the 14th volume on April 7. Viz Media describes the story:

After her older sister refuses to go to an arranged marriage meeting with Takane Saibara, the heir to a vast business fortune, high schooler Hana Nonomura agrees to be her stand-in to save face for the family. But what happens when Hana meets Takane is an unexpected pairing of utter opposites!

Shiwasu began serializing the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in December 2014 after first debuting the title as a short. Hakusensha published the 17th complied volume on Friday . The manga ranked on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2016 list of best manga for female readers.

The manga inspired a live-action net series that premiered in March 2019.