Digimon Adventure: Anime Posts English-Subtitled Videos

Toei Animation began streaming English-subtitled promotional videos for the Digimon Adventure: anime on Monday. The anime restarted its broadcast from episode 1 on June 7 after delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime will air its first new episode since April on June 28.

Digimon Adventure: premiered in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The new anime takes place in 2020 and features an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon and sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Fusion episode director) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon , One Piece , Beyblade Burst ) is supervising the series scripts, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns from Digimon Adventure: to design the characters. Akihiro Asanuma ( Digimon: Data Squad ) is the chief animation director. Ryouka Kinoshita ( Little Witch Academia , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is the art director, and Toshiki Amada ( Fire Force , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is in charge of art setting. Matsuki Hanae, Naoko Sagawa , and Hiroyuki Sakurada are the producers.