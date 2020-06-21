Japan Sinks 2020 Manga Briefly Listed as Launching on Mangamo Subscription Service (Updated)

English app launched in April

Update: The Honey's Anime anime information site has removed its article and Twitter post about a Japan Sinks: 2020 manga, and the Twitter account for the Mangamo app has also deleted its retweet of Honey's Anime's post. ANN is reaching out to Mangamo for clarification. Our original article is below.

The Honey's Anime anime information site reported on Saturday that the Mangamo app will launch a manga based on the Japan Sinks: 2020 anime. The official Twitter account for the Mangamo app retweeted the post from Honey's Anime's Twitter account. The app will reveal more information about the title at a later date.

Japan Sinks: 2020 is Science SARU and Masaaki Yuasa 's upcoming anime series adaptation of Sakyo Komatsu 's Japan Sinks ( Nihon Chinbotsu ) science-fiction novel. The 10-episode series will debut worldwide on Netflix on July 9.

The original disaster sci-fi novel begins when a series of natural disasters hit Japan. Massive tectonic shifts cause volcanic eruptions from remote Japanese islands, triggering earthquakes, and eventually triggering more eruptions in volcanoes in the Japanese mainland. Through it all, a team of scientists attempt to convince the Japanese government that the Japanese archipelago will soon sink beneath the sea sooner than anyone expected. The new anime moves the setting from 1970s Japan to modern Japan.

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada on April 15 for iOS devices. A subscription costs US$4.99 per month.