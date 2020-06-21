Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime's New Videos Emulate Dating Simulators

3 videos feature dates with Chizuru at aquarium, VR attraction, shopping

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga began streaming three new videos for the anime on June 13, June 16, and on Saturday.

All three videos emulate dating-sim gameplay. The first video features a date with Chizuru at an aquarium. The second video features a shopping date with Chizuru, and the third video features a VR attraction date.

The anime will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates on July 10 at 25:25 (effectively, July 11 at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia as part of the summer 2020 season. The show is listed with 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

The cast includes:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is supervising the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters, and HYADAIN is composing the music. The staff also includes color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , art director Minoru Akiba , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

The female rock band The Peggies perform the opening theme song, while singer halca performs the ending theme song. Both The Peggies and halca created their songs expressly for the anime.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.