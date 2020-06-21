News
Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime's New Videos Emulate Dating Simulators
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu) manga began streaming three new videos for the anime on June 13, June 16, and on Saturday.
All three videos emulate dating-sim gameplay. The first video features a date with Chizuru at an aquarium. The second video features a shopping date with Chizuru, and the third video features a VR attraction date.
💕デートムービー💕— 「彼女、お借りします」TVアニメ公式 (@kanokari_anime) June 13, 2020
新企画!#かのかり のヒロインたちとデートできる!?デートムービーを公開!
今回は千鶴との水族館デートをお届け✨
💻本日20:00〜ニコ生放送!https://t.co/hqCF2En3jC
📺放送情報
7月10日(金)深夜1:25より、MBS・TBS系全国28局ネット“スーパーアニメイズム”枠にて放送! pic.twitter.com/X8w9A2qeso
💕デートムービー💕— 「彼女、お借りします」TVアニメ公式 (@kanokari_anime) June 16, 2020
“彼女”たちとデートできる!?デートムービーの2本目を公開!
前回に続き、千鶴(cv. #雨宮天 )とのショッピングデートをお届けします✨
📺#かのかり 放送情報
7月10日(金)深夜1:25より、MBS・TBS系全国28局ネット“スーパーアニメイズム”枠ほかにて放送! pic.twitter.com/v7BHRCvYgE
💕デートムービー💕— 「彼女、お借りします」TVアニメ公式 (@kanokari_anime) June 20, 2020
“彼女”たちとデートできる!?デートムービーの3本目を公開!
今回は千鶴(cv. #雨宮天 )とのVRアトラクションデートをお届けします✨
📺#かのかり 放送情報
7月10日(金)深夜1:25より、MBS・TBS系全国28局ネット“スーパーアニメイズム”枠ほかにて放送! pic.twitter.com/buG0ffQCfn
The anime will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, and 26 other network affiliates on July 10 at 25:25 (effectively, July 11 at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia as part of the summer 2020 season. The show is listed with 12 episodes.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!
The cast includes:
- Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara
- Aoi Yūki as Mami Nanami
- Nao Tōyama as Ruka Sarashina
- Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa
- Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita
- Yukari Nozawa as Nagomi Kinoshita, Kazuya Kinoshita's grandmother
- Masayuki Akasaka as Yoshiaki Kibe, one of Kazuya's friends
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Shun Kuribayashi, another of Kayuya's friends
Kazuomi Koga (Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment, and Mitsutaka Hirota (Anime-Gataris, Nanbaka, The Prince of Tennis II) is supervising the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters, and HYADAIN is composing the music. The staff also includes color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro, art director Minoru Akiba, compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai, and editor Yumiko Nakaba.
The female rock band The Peggies perform the opening theme song, while singer halca performs the ending theme song. Both The Peggies and halca created their songs expressly for the anime.
Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.
Source: Rent-A-Girlfriend anime's Twitter account (link 2, link 3) via Ota-Suke (link 2)