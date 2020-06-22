Liar x Liar Manga by Haré+Guu's Renjuro Kindaichi Gets Live-Action Film

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Renjuro Kindaichi 's Liar x Liar manga is inspiring a live-action film. Hokuto Matsumura (left in image below) and Nana Mori (right) star in the film as protagonists Tōru and Minato, respectively. Saiji Yakumo (live-action Ankoku Joshi , Touken Ranbu ) directs the film, with a script by Yuichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War ).

The manga centers on 20-year-old Minato, who one day decides to wear her friend's high school uniform just for fun. She runs into her stepbrother Tōru, who is only a little younger than she is. Minato manages to convince him that she is a completely different person, and Tōru asks her out. Eventually, Tōru begins to fall in love with Minato's high school alter-ego.

Kindaichi launched the manga in Dessert in 2010, and ended the series in 2017. Kodansha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga ranked #10 in Takarajimasha Inc. 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi ranking in 2012, and was nominated for the 39th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2015.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Kindaichi launched the manga Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu in 1996, and the manga inspired the Haré+Guu television series, as well as the Haré+Guu Deluxe and Jungle Wa Itsumo Hale Nochi Guu Final original video anime. AN Entertainment licensed the television anime and Haré+Guu Deluxe in North America. Kindaichi is also serializing the manga LaLaLa in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine, as well as the Yūbe wa Otanoshimi Deshita ne (It Was Fun Last Night) manga in Gangan Online .

