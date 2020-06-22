Mangamo Manga Subscription App to Launch Japan Sinks 2020 Manga

Series based on upcoming anime launches in early July

The staff of the Mangamo app confirmed with ANN on Monday that the app will launch a manga based on the Japan Sinks: 2020 anime globally in English in early July. New chapters will debut weekly in July and bi-weekly thereafter.

Mangamo describes the manga:

In this sci-fi disaster manga, catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan and one family's resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago as the disastrous shifting of a fault in the Japan Trench places the country in danger of being swallowed by the sea.

Mangamo , Comicsmart, and Avex partnered to create the manga. Mangamo co-founder and head of business development and content partnerships Yusuke Sasano said, "The Japan Sinks: 2020 original manga on Mangamo reimagines the Netflix anime through a different lens that we hope will spark the imaginations of people around the world." Mangamo co-founder and manga producer Nori Ueki added, "To produce the Japan Sinks: 2020 manga as well as the anime, I drew inspiration from the legendary original Japan Sinks novel to explore new and different story arcs and characters."

Japan Sinks: 2020 is Science SARU and Masaaki Yuasa 's upcoming anime series adaptation of Sakyo Komatsu 's Japan Sinks ( Nihon Chinbotsu ) science-fiction novel. The 10-episode series will debut worldwide on Netflix on July 9.

The original disaster sci-fi novel begins when a series of natural disasters hit Japan. Massive tectonic shifts cause volcanic eruptions from remote Japanese islands, triggering earthquakes, and eventually triggering more eruptions in volcanoes in the Japanese mainland. Through it all, a team of scientists attempt to convince the Japanese government that the Japanese archipelago will soon sink beneath the sea sooner than anyone expected. The new anime moves the setting from 1970s Japan to modern Japan.

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada on April 15 for iOS devices. A subscription costs US$4.99 per month.

Source: Press release