My Brother the Shut-in's Kinoko Higurashi Ends Kojinsa Arimasu Manga

Manga about 32-year-old salaryman waking up as woman launched in 2018

Kinoko Higurashi published the final chapter of the Kojinsa Arimasu (There's All Kinds) manga in this year's 29th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine on Thursday . The manga also ended in the Comic Days app on Friday.

The manga centers on the relationship between Akira Isomori, a 32-year-old employee in his company's product planning department, and his novelist wife Sonoko after five years of marriage. Despite years of trying, they have remained childless, and they have begun to feel a tension between each other. One day, their regular routine is broken up when Akira wakes up to find that he has turned into a woman.

Higurashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in November 2018. Kodansha published manga's fifth compiled book volume on March 23.

Higurashi previously drew the My Brother the Shut-in ( Futsutsuka Mono no Ani Desu ga ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine from 2015 to 2017. Kodansha Comics published the manga digitally.