Singer Nano to Host Livestream Concert Available Worldwide

Online concert streams on June 28 at 1:00 a.m. EDT

Singer Nano 's official YouTube channel will stream the “Rock On. @ Home” livestream concert worldwide on June 28 at 1:00 a.m. EDT. The concert will simultaneously stream on the Japanese video site Niconico . The performance is targeting "fans around the world who currently cannot attend live music performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Nano 's official YouTube channel also began streaming the cover song video project “Freedom Is Yours 2020” on April 26 as part of worldwide response to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Nearly 500 fans from across the world made submissions for the video project.

Otakon 2019 hosted Nano as a guest.

Nano was born in New York, and is a bilingual singer and musician. Nano debuted in 2012, and Nano 's debut album, nanoir , ranked #10 on the Oricon weekly album chart. The singer's third album, Rock On , ranked #6 on the Oricon weekly album charts in its first week in January 2015. Nano has performed theme songs for such anime as Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God: The Orpheus Order , Btooom! , Arpeggio of Blue Steel , Magical Warfare , M3 the dark metal , Aria the Scarlet Ammo Double A , Magical Girl Raising Project , Conception , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , and Kemurikusa .

Source: Press release