News
Singer Nano to Host Livestream Concert Available Worldwide
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Singer Nano's official YouTube channel will stream the “Rock On. @ Home” livestream concert worldwide on June 28 at 1:00 a.m. EDT. The concert will simultaneously stream on the Japanese video site Niconico. The performance is targeting "fans around the world who currently cannot attend live music performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Nano's official YouTube channel also began streaming the cover song video project “Freedom Is Yours 2020” on April 26 as part of worldwide response to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Nearly 500 fans from across the world made submissions for the video project.
Otakon 2019 hosted Nano as a guest.
Nano was born in New York, and is a bilingual singer and musician. Nano debuted in 2012, and Nano's debut album, nanoir, ranked #10 on the Oricon weekly album chart. The singer's third album, Rock On, ranked #6 on the Oricon weekly album charts in its first week in January 2015. Nano has performed theme songs for such anime as Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God: The Orpheus Order, Btooom!, Arpeggio of Blue Steel, Magical Warfare, M3 the dark metal, Aria the Scarlet Ammo Double A, Magical Girl Raising Project, Conception, Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits-, and Kemurikusa.
Source: Press release