Aksys Games to Release Mikage's Escape from Asura PS4, Switch Game

Game launches in 2021

Aksys Games and Mikage LLC announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that they will release the Escape from Asura game for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in 2021. The game's logo, teaser video, and music appear similar to Mikage LLC's Criminal Girls X game, though the companies did not officially confirm that it is the same game.

Mikage LLC announced Criminal Girls X for smartphones and PC in February 2019, but also announced it for undecided platforms in the West. The announcement at the time noted that it is undecided whether the game's Western release will use the Criminal Girls title, and that Mikage LLC hoped to release the game on other platforms such as PlayStation 4. Game news website Gematsu announced at the time that it was cooperating with Mikage LLC. to translate media and promotional information for the game. The website's current staff member Sal Romano and former staff member Olivia Iwai were set to work on the translations.

The VR-compatible game celebrates the 10th anniversary of the game series. Kei Mochizuki is designing the characters, and Sō Yoda is providing the scenario. Nekodaruma is the sound composer. Chiwa Saito is voicing the main heroine, and Yuichiro Umehara is playing the protagonist cat.

Mikage LLC. describes the game's story:

Criminal Girls X is being produced around the theme of “pure love.” The heroine, the protagonist's fiancee, is dragged into a mysterious incident and loses her life as a result. After living a full life in order to rescue his beloved, the protagonist prays to God. In that moment he learns the truth, that his fiancee's soul has descended to Asura, the domain on the brink of hell. “I want to hold her in my arms again…” The protagonist awakens in the form of a cat, surrounded by a group of 24 young women.

Nippon Ichi Software released Imageepoch's original Criminal Girls game for PlayStation Portable in Japan in 2010. Criminal Girls: Invite Only — the PS Vita version of the original Criminal Girls game — debuted in Japan in 2013. Nippon Ichi Software then released Criminal Girls 2 for PS Vita in Japan in 2015.

NIS America released Criminal Girls: Invite Only in the West in 2015, and released it for PC in 2017. NIS America also released the second game, Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors , in North America in 2016.

Sources: NGPX presentation, Gematsu (Sal Romano)