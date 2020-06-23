Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō Children's Books Get TV Anime

Reiko Hiroshima, jyajya's series centers on mysterious candy shop

An official website opened on Wednesday to announce that Toei Animation is producing a television anime adaptation of author Reiko Hiroshima and illustrator jyajya's children's novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō .

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

The novel series' first volume debuted in May 2013, and Kaiseisha released the 13th volume on April 16.

The novel series is also inspiring the Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki segment in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan on April 24, but it is indefinitely delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

