Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Anime Season 2's New Video Highlights Muhyo vs. Goryō Battle

New season to premiere on July 7

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season based on Yoshiyuki Nishi 's Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation manga began streaming the first of four "battle selection promotional videos" on Tuesday. The videos highlight the anime's battle action scenes, starting with "Muhyo vs. Goryō":

The "Rōjī vs. Buiyosen," "Muhyo vs. Meiō Ruararie," and "Muhyo vs. Tomas" videos will follow on June 26, June 30, and July 3, respectively.

The Internet radion station Onsen will start streaming the semi-monthly " Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ~MuhyoRoji Radio~" show with the two main voice cast members on July 6. The anime's website is challenging fans with the "MuhyoRoji Test" on their knowledge of what happened in the first season and what is to come in the second season. People who successfully answer all 12 questions will receive a certificate (as a digital image).

The season's additional cast members include:

The anime will premiere on Animax on July 7, and will premiere on BS Skyper! on July 10, and on J Tele on July 15.

Funimation will stream the series with English subtitles and an English dub . The company will also dub the show's first season.

The show will feature a returning cast and staff. Previously announced new cast members include:

Shinya Takahashi as Hanao Ebisu, a judge and Goryō's loyal assistant ever since he was rescued by Goryō

as Hanao Ebisu, a judge and Goryō's loyal assistant ever since he was rescued by Goryō Yūsuke Kobayashi as Daranimaru Goryō, the new rival

as Daranimaru Goryō, the new rival Jiro Saito as Meiō Ruararie

as Meiō Ruararie Takehiro Hasu as Yūri

ZAQ performs the opening theme song "Inochi no Akashi" (Proof of Life), and Now on Air performs the ending theme song "Proud Days."

The anime's first season premiered in August 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nishi's original Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) manga centers on Toru Muhyo, a prodigy and expert on magic law, and his assistant Jiro Kusano. The pair investigate supernatural incidents and dole out justice. The manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2004 to 2008. Shueisha published 18 compiled book volumes and 10 trade paperback (bunko) volumes for the series. Viz Media released all 18 volumes of the manga physically and digitally in North America.

Nishi launched the Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho : Mazoku Magushi-hen (Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation: Magical Genus Magic Tool Master Chapter) sequel manga on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in March 2018, and ended the series in March 2019. The two-volume manga follows Muhyo and his friends after they have grown a little after the conclusion of the first series.

Source: Comic Natalie