D3 Publisher Unveils Earth Defense Force 6, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Games

World Brothers spinoff launches for PS4, Switch in 2020

D3 Publisher unveiled Earth Defense Force 6, the latest game in its Earth Defense Force series, on Tuesday. The company opened a new website for the game, and it reveals a 2021 release. The publisher did not reveal the game's platform(s). The Official Japanese PlayStation Blog revealed that the game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.

D3 publisher also announced Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, a new spinoff game in the series, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2020. The game will be a voxel game that features a cube world with blocky characters and enemies.

D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 PlayStation 4 game in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019.

YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019.