Dokyū Hentai HxEros Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Ending Song
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the television anime of Ryōma Kitada's Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga began streaming the second promotional video for the series on Wednesday. The video previews the ending theme song "Lost emotion," performed by Ai Kakuma as her character Kirara Hoshino.
【第2弾PV解禁】— TVアニメ「ド級編隊エグゼロス」公式 (@hxeros_anime) June 24, 2020
誰かがこう言った――
”HERO”はHとEROでできていると。
「ド級編隊 #エグゼロス」
7月3日よりTVアニメ放送開始https://t.co/30gu2g6KWf pic.twitter.com/DZvf1EUHGY
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and AT-X on July 3; on MBS on July 4; and on TV Aichi on July 6.
The cast includes:
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Retto Enjō
- Ai Kakuma as Kirara Hoshino
- Sayuri Yahagi as Momoka Momozono
- Yūki Kuwahara as Sora Tenkūji
- Ai Kayano as Maihime Shirayuki
- Shinichiro Miki as Jō Anno
- Nichika Omori as Chacha
- Daisuke Kishio as Rumba
- Rikiya Koyama as Narrator
- Shizuka Itou as Hakkōchū
Masato Jinbo (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei!) is directing the anime at project No.9, and Akitomo Yamamoto (The Girl in Twilight sub-character designer and chief animation director) is serving as character designer. Jinbo is also overseeing the series scripts.
HXEROS SYNDROMES — a new special unit produced by the rock band BURNOUT SYNDROMES for this anime with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as a featured artist — is performing the anime's opening theme song "Wake Up Hx ERO! feat. Retto Enjō (Matsuoka Yoshitsugu)."
The manga's story begins when an unknown invader known as the "Kiseichū" (wordplay on the Japanese word for "parasite") invades Earth and begins robbing people of the source of their erotic "H energy," depriving them of the will to live. Retto Enjō, a high school boy, joins the hero organization HxEros, and alongside four beautiful high school girls, will save the Earth from the alien threat.
Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017. The manga has 900,000 copies in print.
Sources: Dokyū Hentai HxEros anime's website and Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web