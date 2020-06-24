News
King of Fighters R-2 Game Launches for Switch in July

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
SNK released game for Neo Geo Pocket Color in 1999

SNK announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that it will release the King of Fighters R-2 fighting game for the Nintendo eShop on the Switch in July. SNK unveiled a trailer and two gameplay videos for the game.

The game debuted in SNK's Neo Geo Pocket Color handheld system in 1999, and was also released in the West.

Sources: NGPX presentation, SNK's YouTube channel

