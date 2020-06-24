Lovely Muco! Manga Ends in 6 Chapters

Manga about pet dog debuted in 2011

This year's 14th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Takayuki Mizushina 's Itoshi no Muco ( Lovely Muco! or Lovely Muuuuuuuco! ) manga will end in six chapters.

Mizushina launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2011. The 16th compiled book volume shipped on Tuesday . The manga depicts the life of the pet dog Muco and his owner Komatsu, who lives in his glass-making workshop in the mountains.

The manga inspired three seasons of the Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco anime shorts on Fuji TV . The first season ran for 21 episodes from July to December 2013, the second season ran for 22 episodes from April to October 2014, and the third season ran for 25 episodes from October 2015 to March 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired in Japan. Takenori Mihara helmed the first two seasons in Douga Kubo .