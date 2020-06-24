Puri Puri's Taro Chiaki Launches New Manga

Maо̄ no Musume, Sugoku Choroi romantic comedy manga launched on June 15

Manga creator Taro Chiaki ( Puri Puri ) launched a new manga titled Maо̄ no Musume, Sugoku Choroi (The Demon King's Daughter is Very Simple-Minded) on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on June 15. The second chapter debuted on June 22.

The romantic comedy centers on Hell, the daughter of the Demon King who resurrects the hero she resents for sealing her father. Hell plans to torment the hero as her servant, but he turns out to be a man with an incredibly sparkling and cool presence. Hell's feelings toward him waver.

Chiaki launched the Yomekura (Bride Class) manga in Monthly Shōnen Champion in March 2015, and ended it in October 2018. Akita Shoten published the 11th and final compiled volume in December 2018.

Chiaki is also known for the Puri Puri manga . DrMaster published seven of the manga's 11 compiled volumes in English.

Source: Manga Cross