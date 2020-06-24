Samurai Shodown Game Adds For Honor's Warden

Last DLC character for season 2 character pass already available

SNK 's Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game added the Warden character as a crossover character from Ubisoft 's For Honor game on Wednesday. The character is available both as an individual purchase and as the last character in the game's Season 2 character pass.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan last Decembe and in the West on February 25. The arcade version of the game debuted last October, and the game then launched for Stadia last November. The game launched for the PC on June 11. Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event announced the game in September 2018.

The game's Season Pass 1 includes DLC characters Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu.

Season Pass 2 includes DLC characters Mina, Sogetsu, Iroha, and the newly-revealed Warden.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game enables up to 10 players to play multiplayer online. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V. The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.