Beauty Bunny's Mari Yoshino Launches New Manga in August

Sando no Meshi to, Are ga Suki. romance manga about charismatic chef launches in August

This year's August issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Wednesday that Mari Yoshino will launch a new manga titled Sando no Meshi to, Are ga Suki. (I Like Three Square Meals, and That) in Kodansha 's digital magazine Ane Friend on August 1. The manga will center on a romance with a charismatic chef.

Kodansha Comics published Yoshino's Beauty Bunny manga (seen right) digitally in English. Yoshino launched the manga in Dessert in 2003, and ended it in 2015. Kodansha published 13 compiled book volumes for the series. Kodansha Comics published the eighth and final volume digitally in English in October 2018.

Kodansha Comics also digitally published Yoshino's Peach Heaven manga in English. Yoshino began the manga in the March 2007 issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine and ended the series in the September 2012 issue. Kodansha published the 13th and final compiled volume in January 2013. Kodansha Comics published the 13th volume digitally in English in January 2018.