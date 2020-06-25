Ganbareiwa!! Robocon Comedy Film Adds 3 Cast Members

Toei announced three more cast members for its new Ganbareiwa!! Robocon: Urara~! Koi Suru Shiru-Nashi Tantanmen!! no Maki film on Thursday. The new cast members include Kazumasa Koura (left in image below) as Kazuo Itō, a Chinese cuisine chef; Michiko Shimizu (center) as Tornado Baba, a woman involved in the mysterious "Chinese Food Rampage" incident after ordering Chinese takeout; and Yū Takahashi (right) as Yōko Itō, Kazuo's wife.

Chiwa Saito will voice the titular Robocon (left in image below), while Kino Tsuchiya (in costume right below) will play the heroine Robin.

Masashi Ebara will play Gants-sensei, the teacher at the robot school. Kenichi Suzumura will voice Shiru-Nashi Tantanmen (literally, "spicy Dandan noodles with no soup"), a mysterious key character in the story.

The film will open alongside the Jintai no Survival! anime film on July 31 as a double feature.

Ganbareiwa!! Robocon is the newest entry in Shotaro Ishinomori 's Robocon robot comedy franchise , and is the first entry in the franchise in 20 years, since the Moero!! Robocon series ended in 2000.

Hidenori Ishida , a director of many entries in the Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise , is directing the film, and Yoshio Urasawa penned the script. Urasawa is a veteran of the Super Sentai franchise , as well as numerous anime series such as Nintama Rantaro , Fushigi Yugi , and Ranma ½ . Toei producer Shinichiro Shirakura noted that the film's story is set in the "100" era (pronounced "Reiwa," a play on the current Japanese era name).

The late manga creator and writer Shotaro Ishinomori is credited for the original concept of Robocon . The franchise began with the live-action tokusatsu series Ganbare!! Robocon , which ran from 1974 to 1977. The franchise then had a revival with the Moero!! Robocon series, which ran from 1999 to 2000.

Source: Comic Natalie