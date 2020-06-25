Netflix Adds 1st Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Anime Season on July 8

Anime aired for 224 episodes from 2000 to 2004

Netflix announced on Thursday that it will add the first Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime season in the long-running Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise on July 8.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters is actually the second anime adaptation based on Kazuki Takahashi 's original manga. (The previous 1998 series never saw an English release.) Both series center on protagonist Yugi Muto, who comes into possession of an ancient Millennium Puzzle artifact and subsequently possessed by a game-playing Pharaoh spirit.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters aired for 224 episodes from 2000 to 2004. 4Kids Entertainment aired the anime with an English dub on Kids WB from 2001 to 2006. Funimation and New Video Group released the series on home video.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the seventh and most recent anime series in the franchise , premiered in Japan on April 4. The new anime commemorates the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise . The anime suspended production in early May due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).