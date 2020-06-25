Snow and Mist's Hayate Kuku Ends Nekomata Manga

Manga about Edo thief catcher, cat spirit launched in 2013

The July 3 issue of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine revealed on Friday that Hayate Kuku 's Nekomata manga will end in the magazine's next issue on Saturday .

The manga is set in Edo during the Edo era, and centers on Jinbē, a thief catcher and whispered boss of the Edo streets. Renowned as handsome and reliable, his only flaw is a tendency to talk to himself too much. However, he has a secret. Jinbē's house is also home to a two-tailed cat spirit nekomata, and this is the story of their life together.

Kuku launched the manga in Weekly Manga Times in 2013. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in April 2019.

The SuBLime boys-love imprint published Kuku's Sword and Mist ( Tsurugi to Kiri ) manga in English. Digital Manga Publishing also published Kuku's Your Love Sickness ( Ayashi no Kimi no Koiwazurai ) manga.

Source: Weekly Manga Times July 3 issue