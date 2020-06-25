Taamo's Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga about high school boy, girl who run away from provincial hometown to Tokyo launched in 2018

The August issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Wednesday that Taamo 's Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be ( Atsumori-kun no Oyome-san [←Mitei] ) manga has entered its final arc.

The previous issue of the magazine revealed in May that the manga was entering its climax.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Nishiki, who lives out in the countryside, loves studying. But due to the arranged marriage her parents have planned for her, she's finding her hometown a bit cramped. One day, she happens to meet Atsumori, a high schooler from Tokyo. Motivated by his unique sense of values, Atsumori suggests that Nishiki run away with him and get married! Having grown fond of Atsumori, Nishiki decides to chase after him by getting into a high school in Tokyo...?!

Taamo launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book on June 11, and Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English on March 31.

Kodansha Comics is also publishing Taamo 's House of the sun. and I'm in Love and It's the End of the World manga in English. Taamo recently launched a new manga titled Itoshi no Kanojo ga Kakure Otaku Datta (My Beloved Girlfriend Was a Hidden Otaku) in Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine last December.