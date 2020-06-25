Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online Event Scheduled for September 23-27

September 23 to be a business day

The official website for the Tokyo Game Show 2020 event announced on Thursday that the event will be held online from September 23-27. September 23 will be a business day for business discussions only. The event is accepting applications for online exhibitors. The event plans to host streams of programs, videos, and an e-sports tournament.

The staff of the convention announced in May that the original physical event planned for September 24-27 was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place at Chiba's Makuhari Messe center.

The most recent Tokyo Game Show event took place last September, and drew 262,076 attendees over the course of four days. That is less than 2018's 298,690, the highest attendance on record, but more than 2017's attendance of 254,311.

