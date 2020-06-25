News
Trigger Announces Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime for Netflix Debut in 2022
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Hiroyuki Imaishi directs adaptation of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 game
Polish game developer CD Projekt Red announced on Thursday that its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game is getting a Netflix Original anime adaptation titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in 2022. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) is directing the anime at Trigger, and Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia) is designing the characters. The game's official YouTube channel began streaming an announcement video.
CD Projekt describes the anime:
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.
CD Projekt describes the original game:
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
CD Projekt will release the "open-world, action-adventure story" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19.
Sources: Cyberpunk 2077's YouTube channel, Trigger's Twitter account, NX on Netflix's Twitter account