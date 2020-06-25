Youka Nitta's Embracing Love Manga Gets Special Chapters

Manga creator Youka Nitta announced on their Twitter account on April 28 that they will draw new special chapters for their Embracing Love ( Haru o Daiteita ) manga. The first chapter will appear in Libre Publishing 's Be-Boy Gold magazine on Saturday . The first two chapters will focus on Kyousuke and Yoji.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint currently publishes the original Embracing Love manga in North America in omnibus form, and it describes the story:

Iwaki Kyousuke and Katou Yoji are two hugely popular adult film stars looking for a way out of the industry. Their chance arrives when they're both invited to audition for a new erotic film. Imagine their surprise when the director decides the only way for him to choose who will get the coveted lead role is for them to perform one of the film's love scenes on the spot - with each other! Things get even crazier when Katou decides to take drastic measures to ensure he can continue seeing Iwaki after film production wraps. How will Iwaki respond to Katou's impulsive act?

The erotic boys-love manga ran from 1999 to 2009, and inspired two original anime ( OAV ) episodes licensed by Media Blasters . Nitta also published an Embracing Love side story titled Time Share in Be-Boy Gold 's February 2013 issue. Central Park Media released early volumes of the series from 2005 to 2007, and JManga released the manga digitally in English in 2011 before closing its doors in 2013.

Nitta also drew the Haru o Daiteta: Alive manga, which launched in Be-Boy Gold in 2014, and ended on February 28. Libre Publishing published the manga's sixth and final volume on June 10.