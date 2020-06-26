Dragons Rioting's Tsuyoshi Watanabe Ends Banrai no Hekatoncheir Manga

Manga launched in 2017

This year's third volume of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of Tsuyoshi Watanabe 's Banrai no Hekatoncheir (Thunderous Hekatoncheir) manga on Friday. The manga's third and final volume will ship on August 9.

The manga centers on Tokio Rokuō, a boy hunter who has nevertheless lived with and loves animals. To save an animal, he takes a fall from a cliff. When he wakes up, he finds himself in a completely different world filled with demi-humans. Now, with a newly strengthened body, and his skill in animal handling, he must find a way to survive in his new world.

Watanabe launched the manga in Young Dragon Age in the magazine's inaugural issue in September 2017 (then called Bessatsu Dragon Age before the name change). Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume last July.

Watanabe previously drew the Dragons Rioting manga, which ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dragon Age magazine from 2012 to 2016. Kadokawa published nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Yen Press published all nine volumes in English.