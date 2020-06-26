Great Pretender Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

The official website for Wit Studio 's original television anime series Great Pretender began streaming the second main promotional video on Friday.

The anime's "Case 1" (episodes 1-5) premiered on Netflix in Japan with English subtitles on June 2, followed by "Case 2" (episodes 6-10) on June 9 and "Case 3" (episodes 11-14) on June 16. The official website lists "Case 4" as "coming soon" on the streaming service. Netflix will stream the anime exclusively worldwide, but it streaming in Japan ahead of the rest of the world.

The anime will premiere on July 8 on Fuji TV 's +UItra programming block. The anime will also run on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , Television Nishinippon Corporation , Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and BS Fuji . The anime will run for two cours (quarters of a year) for a total of 23 episodes.

The show's themes are "credit fraud" and "happy and comedic drama between worldly famous swindlers." The site describes the anime:

Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!

Hiro Kaburagi ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster , 91 Days ) is directing the series at Wit Studio . Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Evangelion , FLCL ) is designing the characters. Ryota Kosawa ( Parasyte live-action film, Always: Sunset on Third Street live-action film series) is writing the scripts, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul anime franchise, Vinland Saga ) is composing the music. Maiko Okada is the producer.

Yamada composed the opening theme song "G.P." The late Queen singer Freddie Mercury 's cover of The Platters song "The Great Pretender " is the anime's ending theme song. This is Japan's first television anime to feature a song by Mercury as its theme.

The cast includes:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Makoto "Edamame" Edamura, the self-styled "Japan's greatest swindler" who makes a living running easy cons on well-meaning elderly and innocent travelers. Before his current life, he used to be honest and considerate. He collects capsule toys as a hobby, and is fond of coffee.



Junichi Suwabe as Laurent Thierry, an expert French conman who travels the world. He carries himself expertly and parts money from their owners with equal skill. He likes to dress smart and tell jokes. While on a sightseeing trip in Asakusa, he runs into Edamura when the latter tries to con him.



Natsumi Fujiwara as Abigail "Aby" Jones, a conman who prides herself on her flexible and well-toned body. She has a tendency to be brusque and quick to conflict, and hides a secret within her childhood memories.



Mie Sonozaki as Paula Dickins, a talented FBI agent who arrives in Los Angeles with the intent to take Laurent down. Driven and determined, she has earned the admiration of the local LAPD.





Artist Daichi Marui launched a manga adaptation of the anime on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website and Line Manga service on June 10. The first compiled book volume of the manga will ship on July 10.