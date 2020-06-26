News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Last of Us Part II debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 15-21
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|The Last of Us Part II
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 19
|178,696
|178,696
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|73,680
|4,934,168
|3
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|32,673
|144,297
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|32,663
|1,038,732
|5
|NSw
|Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 18
|14,062
|14,062
|6
|NSw
|Namcot Collection
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 18
|9,532
|9,532
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,251
|2,995,705
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,195
|3,630,263
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,886
|3,463,228
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,137
|3,731,453
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,067
|1,419,967
|12
|PS4
|The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 28, 2018
|5,883
|95,343
|13
|NSw
|Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|May 29
|4,972
|120,497
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,485
|1,471,823
|15
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|3,494
|250,565
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,043
|1,600,539
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,848
|928,253
|18
|NSw
|Zumba: Burn It Up!
|Sega
|June 18
|2,590
|2,590
|19
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,548
|655,982
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,486
|854,682
Source: Famitsu