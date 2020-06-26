News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Last of Us Part II debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 The Last of Us Part II Sony Interactive Entertainment June 19 178,696 178,696
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 73,680 4,934,168
3 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 32,673 144,297
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 32,663 1,038,732
5 NSw Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7 KOEI Tecmo Games June 18 14,062 14,062
6 NSw Namcot Collection Bandai Namco Entertainment June 18 9,532 9,532
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,251 2,995,705
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,195 3,630,263
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,886 3,463,228
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,137 3,731,453
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,067 1,419,967
12 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment June 28, 2018 5,883 95,343
13 NSw Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Nintendo May 29 4,972 120,497
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,485 1,471,823
15 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 3,494 250,565
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,043 1,600,539
17 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,848 928,253
18 NSw Zumba: Burn It Up! Sega June 18 2,590 2,590
19 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,548 655,982
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,486 854,682

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 8-14
