Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 15-21

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen , a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 10.2% rating.



Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)