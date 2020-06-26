News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Full-Time Wife Escapist rerun episode earns 10.2% rating

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 10.2% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 21 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.9
Detective Conan NTV June 20 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 21 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV June 20 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.1
One Piece Fuji TV June 21 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 20 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.3
Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection TV Asahi June 21 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi June 20 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 20 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0
Soreike! Anpanman NTV June 19 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

