Ninja Slayer Kills' Kōtarō Sekine Launches New Manga

Manga adapts Asa Rokushima's fantasy story about invincible adventurer

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Thursday that Kōtarō Sekine will launch a manga adaptation of Asa Rokushima's Zettai Damage o Ukenai Skill o Moratta no de, Bōkensha to Shite Musō Shite Miru (I Got a Skill That Makes Me Take No Damage, So I Thought I'd Have a Go at Being an Invincible Adventurer) story. The manga launched on the magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website on Friday .

The story centers on Haruto, a normal villager who has no confidence in himself, but who is one day visited by a goddess and granted a skill that allows him to take no damage. In a certain village, he meets the adventuring twin sisters Lilith and Alice, who change his life in a major way, as he travels down his path as an adventurer unrivaled by neither man nor beast.

Rokushima began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2017, and ended it in November 2018. Kodansha will publish the story in print volumes with art by kisui, beginning with the first volume on July 2.

Sekine previously drew the Ninja Slayer Kills manga on Suiyōbi no Sirius from 2013 to 2016. Kodansha published five compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha Comics published all five volumes in English.