2001 Beyblade Anime Streams on YouTube

The official YouTube channel for the Beyblade franchise began streaming the first episode of the original 2001 Beyblade anime in English and Latin American Spanish on Friday. The videos are available in North America, most of South America, Europe, Australia, and parts of Africa.

English



Latin American Spanish



Takara Tomy launched the original game franchise in 1999. The first 51-episode Beyblade television anime series, directed by Toshifumi Kawase , premiered in Japan in January 2001. The English version debuted in July 2002.

The anime portion of the new project for the Beyblade Burst series, Beyblade Burst Sparking (or Beyblade Burst Super King ), premiered on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) on April 3.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.