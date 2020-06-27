7SEEDS' Yumi Tamura Ends Iromen Manga

Slice-of-life manga about salarymen launched in August 2012

The August issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on Saturday that the September issue of the magazine on July 28 will publish the final chapter of Yumi Tamura 's Iromen: Jūnintoiro manga.

Tamura launched the manga in Cocohana in August 2012. Shueisha published the manga's third volume in August 2018. The manga centers on the regular salarymen Aoki and Midorikawa. They each have a kanji character for a color in their names (blue in Aoki and green in Midorikawa). They are men who are "aware" of colors, and feel they are lacking people with red, yellow, and pink colors in their company.

Tamura launched the 35-volume 7SEEDS series in 2001 in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic magazine, before eventually moving it to Monthly Flowers . The manga ended in July 2017. The manga won the Shōjo Category of the 52nd Annual Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2007. The manga inspired two anime series that premiered on Netflix in June 2019 and June 28.

Tamura's 27-volume Basara manga ran in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic from 1990-1998. Viz Media published the manga in English in 2003-2008. The manga inspired the 13-episode Legend of Basara television anime series in 1998. Viz Media also published Tamura's two-volume Chicago manga in 2002-2003, and her one-volume Wild Com manga in 2004.

Tamura's Tomoe ga Yuku! manga inspired an OVA series in 1991-1992.