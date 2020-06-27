Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Game's Final Trailer Streamed

Remastred game will launch for PS4, Switch, iOS, Android on August 27

Square Enix 's official YouTube channel started streaming the final trailer for the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered game on Friday. The official YouTube channel for the Final Fantasy franchise is also streaming the same video in English. The trailer elaborates on the four-player cross-platform play systems available in the game, and reveals information about the free demo that will release at the same time as the main game.

English Version



Japanese Version



The game will launch in the West for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on August 27.

The game is also launching physically and digitally in Japan on the same day on the same platforms. Cross-platform play will be available through an online multiplayer mode.

The remastered game was originally slated to launch on January 23, but Square Enix announced on December 11 that it was delaying the launch of the game to summer 2020. Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event announced the game in September 2018.

Square Enix released the original game in Japan in August 2003, and in North America in February 2004. The game features a single-player campaign, but also has a multiplayer mode where up to four players can connect their Game Boy Advance systems to the GameCube to play.