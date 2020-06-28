Memories Off Game Franchise Gets New SINce Memories Work

1st 7 games also get HD remastered release

MAGES. revealed on Saturday that the Memories Off game series will have a new work titled SINce Memories . MAGES. head Chiyomaru Shikura confirmed on Twitter that, despite the work not including " Memories Off " in its title, it is still a brand new work in the series from the franchise 's original staff.

In addition, the first seven games in the series (up to Memories Off Yubikiri no Kioku ) will receive an HD remastered compilation titled Memories Off Historia . The announcement did not announce a platform or release date for the compilation.

KID developed the original Memories Off romance visual novel that debuted for PlayStation in 1999. KID declared bankruptcy in 2006, and CyberFront took over series development. 5pb. then acquired the rights to the game series from CyberFront in 2007. 5pb. and several other companies merged under the parent company MAGES. in 2011.

The eighth and most recent main game in the series is the Memories Off -Innocent Fille- game, which shipped for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam in Japan in March 2018. The game received a Switch version, as well as a Taiwanese version for PS4, Vita, and Switch in October 2018. It had a fan disc that shipped for the PS4, PS Vita, Switch, and PC in March 2019.

The game series has inspired five original video anime ( OVA ) projects. Memories Off #5 Togireta Film , the most recent OVA in the series, debuted in 2006.