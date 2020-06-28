Oneechan ga Kita 4-Panel Sisterly Love Manga Ends

Rikō Anzai ended the four-panel manga Oneechan ga Kita ( My Big Sister Arrived ) in the August issue of Takeshobo 's Manga Life magazine on Saturday. Takeshobo will publish the 15th and final book volume of the manga on July 28.

The story revolves around Tomoya Mizuhara, a 13-year-old boy who suddenly gains a big sister when his father remarries. 17-year-old Ichika is a little strange, and her affection for Tomoya is rather overwhelming, if not scary. On top of things, Ichika's friend Ruri is the ultimate sadist. Then there is Ichika's big-breasted quarter-Japanese friend Marina.

The manga began in Manga Life in 2010, although it has also appeared in the sibling magazine Manga Life MOMO . The manga inspired a television anime in 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Tokomichi also ended the Miageru Anata to Hoshizora o manga in the August issue of Manga Life on Saturday. Takeshobo will publish the manga's only compiled book volume on August 6.

Source: Comic Natalie