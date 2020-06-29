A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy Manga Reaches Climax in July

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine announced on Saturday that Yasuhito Nogi 's A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy manga will reach its climax in its September issue on July 27.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The company describes the story:

Hokaze Junko, one of the top “handmaidens” of Shokuhou Misaki, has always blended into the background of Tokiwadai–an easy feat when you go to an all-girls' school full of powerful psychics. But when a ghostly figure starts stalking her, Junko is suddenly the center of attention! As Junko investigates her stalker, she starts to learn new things about her classmates…and herself!

Seven Seas Entertainment will ship the third English volume of the manga on July 14. The volume released digitally on May 19.

Nogi launched the manga spinoff of Motoi Fuyukawa 's A Certain Scientific Railgun manga series in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in April 2017. The third compiled volume of the manga shipped in July 2019. The main manga inspired three television anime adaptations and an OVA . Seven Seas is releasing the main manga in English.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is itself a spinoff of Kazuma Kamachi and illustrator Kiyotaka Haimura 's A Certain Magical Index novel series.