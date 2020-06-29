News
ABC Animation Establishes CG Anime Studio
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Asahi Broadcasting's animation planning company ABC Animation announced on Friday that it has established a CG animation company to produce new animation, and is seeking applications for CG line producers and CG production manager positions immediately.
Asahi Broadcasting established ABC Animation 2016. The company unifies Asahi Broadcasting's planning, production, merchandising, events, and marketing for foreign and domestic marketing for anime. The company has been particularly involved in the planning for the Precure (which airs in Asahi Broadcasting's TV Asahi network), as well as Kyoto Animation productions such as Free!, Violet Evergarden, A Silent Voice, and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid.
Sources: ABC Animation, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)