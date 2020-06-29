Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt's Yasuo Ohtagaki Supervises New Manga

Shunji Etō, Natsumi Inoue launched Kanawa no Kage Rui on June 23

Author Shunji Etō and artist Natsumi Inoue's new Kanawa no Kage Rui manga launched on the eBookJapan website on June 23. Manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki ( Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt , Moonlight Mile ) is supervising the series as the first part of an original manga and novel project in collaboration with Anima ( Cat Shit One: The Animated Series , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV ). New chapters will debut every other week.

In the manga's story, Japan has yet to become one unified country. A sudden cease-fire prevails in the fighting between the Yamato Imperial Court and the native Emishi people over Japan's northeastern Tohoku region. An Imperial Court envoy visits Aterui, the chief of a great Emishi tribe. The envoy who calls himself Sanekage proclaims, "Let's go on a journey to hunt a demon together."

A demon created by a shōmoji entertainer in the Imperial Court had suddenly started attacking people indiscriminately. Aterui had no reason to lend a hand to his careless enemies, but he decides to embark on this journey due to Sanekage's offer related to revenge for Aterui's wife.

The second part of the project will be the tentatively titled Iron Castle novel by Shōtarō Teshirogi. Ohtagaki is providing the original designs, and Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko label will publish the novel.

Ohtagaki's Diana & Artemis manga will end in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine on July 7.

Ohtagaki launched the main Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012, and Shogakukan published the 15th compiled book volume on February 28. Viz Media published the manga's 13th volume in English on February 18. The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws a Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga , which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films and later Funimation released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.

Sources: eBookJapan, PR Times, Comic Natalie