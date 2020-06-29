Rising of the Shield Hero 4-Panel Spinoff Manga Ends

Akagishi's comedy spinoff launched in September 2018

The 82nd issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh G magazine published the final chapter of Akagashi's Tate no Yūsha no to Aru 1-Nichi (A Day in the Life of the Shield Hero) spinoff manga on Saturday . The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship in August.

Akagashi launched the four-panel comedy spinoff manga of Aneko Yusagi 's The Rising of the Shield Hero ( Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari ) fantasy light novel series in Dengeki Daioh G in September 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume last December.

One Peace Books is releasing the novels and Aiya Kyū's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first compiled book volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

The The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series was scheduled to launch on Crunchyroll with English subtitles on January 9, 2019, but Crunchyroll streamed the first 45-minute English-subtitled episode early on January 5, 2019. Crunchyroll premiered the first dubbed episode at Crunchyroll Expo in September 2018 with guests from the anime.