Fire Force Anime Casts Takahiro Sakurai as Yuichiro Kurono

Sakurai plays pyrokinesis researcher in season premiering July 3

The official website for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga revealed on Wednesday that Takahiro Sakurai will join the second season's cast as Yuichirō Kurono, a head researcher of pyrokinesis at Hajima Industries. Nicknamed "Death," this Third Generation Pyrokinetic is fond of bullying the weak.

Previously announced new cast members include:

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kasugatani Inka, a thrill-seeker who hates boredom. Together with her companions, she arrives to loot places where spontaneous combustion occurs. Her powers awaken after a certain incident.



Makoto Furukawa as Ogun Montgomery, a Company 4 member who is always considerate of his colleagues. He was friends with Shinra and Arthur during their days at the academy, where he excelled among his peers.



Daisuke Ono as Pan Ko Paat, the captain of the Fire Force Company 4 who was also Shinra and Arthur's instructor at the Fire Force academy. He always has a whistle hanging around his neck, and uses it at every suitable opportunity. Ono personally blew the whistle heard in the video below.



Kentaro Ito and Sho Hayami as the mole Scop and the crow Yata, respectively. The two animals were former inhabitants of Oasis.



The new season will premiere on MBS , TBS , BS-TBS , Miyazaki Broadcasting , Shin-etsu Broadcasting , and Oita Broadcasting System on July 3; on Shizuoka Broadcasting System and Sanyo Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 8; on TV Aichi on July 10; on Iwate Broadcasting on July 27; and on Kumamoto Broadcasting on August 7.

Aimer is performing the new opening song "SPARK-AGAIN" for the season. Cider Girl will perform the ending theme song.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force episode 12 director) is directing the anime (replacing Yuki Yase from the previous season) and is also supervising the scripts. Yumenosuke Tokuda is joining returning staff members Hideyuki Morioka and Yoshio Kosakai as chief animation director (Morioka is also returning as character designer). Neito Hirohara is joining Hiroyuki Ohkaji and Tsutomu Matsuura as main animator. Kazunori Miyazato is joining returning staff member Yoshito Takamine as art director. Shin'ya Takano is replacing Daisuke Kusaka as CGI director.

The rest of the staff are returning from the previous season, including Kazuhiro Miwa as chief animator, Naoko Satou as color designer, director of photography Yousuke Motoki , Ryō Ōhashi for VFX, Kiyoshi Hirose as editor, Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and Kenichiro Suehiro as composer.

The first season premiered last July, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service with an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami last July.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Ohkubo hinted in May that the manga was in its final stage, and is also planning for the manga to be his "last manga." Kodansha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics released the 18th volume in English on March 24.